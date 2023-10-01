The Chicago Bears lost in embarrassing fashion to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. While it surely won't quiet down Bears fans, head coach Matt Eberflus at least tried to explain one of his crucial decisions.

With both teams tied at 28 and less than three minutes remaining, the Bears had one yard to gain on fourth down on the Broncos' 18-yard line. Rather than kick the field goal, Eberflus decided to go for it. Khalil Herbert was stuffed at the line as Chicago turned the ball over on downs.

It kept points off the board as the Bears were never able to break their 28-point ceiling. Still, Eberflus backed his decision and stood by going for it, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

“Just because of the way we were running it,” Eberflus explained. “It was a half yard, so I felt great about getting that right there. Every situation is different. You have to look at the game in its entirety. I think the way we were running the football and the confidence we had on offense in that moment, I would say that we're going to do that right there.”

Looking at the game in its entirety will be a sore sight for Bears fans. Chicago head a 21-7 lead at halftime. They extended that lead to 28-7 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. And still, the Broncos were able to rally off 24 straight points and come away with the victory.

Matt Eberflus' decision didn't lose the Bears the game, they gave up 31 points. Still, a field goal would've at least given Chicago an opportunity to win the game. It'll be a decision talked about in Chicago for years to come, even if Eberflus tries to justify it.