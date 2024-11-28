Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus became the most vilified man among his fanbase. Plus across the NFL on Thanksgiving day. Bad time management fueled the harsh criticism.

How did Eberflus trend for all the wrong reasons? His quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack with one timeout left and more than 30 seconds left. However, the Bears and Eberflus lost track of time — leading to the Detroit Lions escaping 23-20 at Ford Field.

Expand Tweet

The clock management blunder ruined a potential comeback victory for the Bears. Chicago once was down 23-7 before igniting a late rally. Even Williams setting a new rookie record mark got overshadowed by Eberflus' unawareness to call a timeout. The loss puts the Bears in danger of missing the playoffs. They're one-loss away from getting mathematically eliminated from the postseason race.

Fans didn't hesitate to call out Eberflus. Not just limited to Bears fans. But also national media members called out the third-year head coach.

Who called for the Bears to fire Matt Eberflus?

Many, including former NFL linebacker turned Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, ripped the Bears head coach following that botched time management.

“WTF is Matt Eberflus doing???” Acho asked on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. “That is malpractice!!!! How do you single-handedly ruin the end of a game like that. That was the most idiotic, embarrassing, utter disgrace of clock management I’ve ever seen. Bears fans should be SICK!!!”

CBS Sports line analyst Thomas Casale handed Eberflus a harsh title after watching time melt away.

“I have been watching the NFL for over 30 years and I'm not sure I've ever seen anything like that before,” Casale posted. “Matt Eberflus is by far one of the worst head coaches in NFL history and that's saying a lot.”

NFL Network analyst, plus longtime Bears fan Adam Rank, knows how vocal Bears fans are going to get.

“That ‘Matt Eberflus has been fired' alert is going to hit different tonight,” Rank shared.

Even Ex-Bears players didn't hesitate to rip Eberflus. Former Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly even called out the head coach afterwards via 670 AM The Score in Chicago.

“It’s another one. It’s inexcusable,” Mannelly said. “What he just did to his team, his organization, it's inexcusable.”

Cameron Worrell, who played safety for the Bears' Super Bowl XLI team, was another who believed changes are on the horizon.

Expand Tweet

Eberflus even got called out by CBS NFL Today analyst Matt Ryan, who shares a past Indianapolis Colts connection with the coach.

Expand Tweet

There's already been one drastic change within the organization. Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Nov. 12. Thursday, however, has many across the league believing Eberflus will be the next one out the Bears' door.