New defensive coordinator Eric Washington will return to Chicago after getting his first NFL coaching experience with the Bears in 2008

In an offseason that will be defined by multiple potential franchise altering decisions — including the retention of head coach Matt Eberflus and the hiring of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron — the Chicago Bears have now settled on the man who will look to restore the defense's reputation as “The Monsters of the Midway.”

“We are excited to announce that Eric Washington will be joining our team as the defensive coordinator,” Matt Eberflus said in a team statement on Saturday, per Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “He is a great communicator with elite leadership skills and he will enhance our current defensive staff. His track record speaks for itself with coordinator experience as well as expertise in the area of defensive line.”

Eric Washington got his NFL coaching start in Chicago over fifteen years ago, serving as a defensive assistant under Lovie Smith in 2008 and 2009, before being promoted to defensive line coach ahead of the 2010 season. In 2010, the Bears defense that ranked ninth in total defense, second in rushing defense and fourth in scoring defense. From there, Eric Washington went to Carolina, and the Panthers ranked in the top 10 in sacks in five of his seven seasons as defensive line coach. In 2019, Washington's second season as the Panthers defensive coordinator, Carolina finished with 53 sacks, the second-highest mark in the NFL.

Eric Washington has spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 2020, he was hired to be Buffalo's defensive line coach, and was eventually promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach in 2022.

Following the news of his hiring, Washington expressed a great deal of excitement in returning to Chicago.

“My family and I are beyond excited to be returning to the Chicago Bears,” Washington said in a team statement. “It is humbling to have the opportunity to contribute to one of the most esteemed sports organizations in the world! I thank God and I appreciate Coach Eberflus, the Bears front office, and the McCaskey family for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

Washington will have the reigns of a Bears defense that should continue to ascend in the 2024 season. After the surprising and confusing midseason dismissal of Alan Williams, the Bears moved forward with Matt Eberflus calling the plays for the defense, a role that he'll continue to occupy even with the hiring of Washington. In their final six games of the season, the Bears gave up 20 points only once, and they finished the regular season with the most interceptions and allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league.