Justin Fields is entering this NFL season for the Chicago Bears with massive expectations placed across his shoulders. With praise from top defenders like San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, it comes as no surprise that the league expects big things from him, via NFL Films.

"He's probably the best running quarterback I've seen." –@nbsmallerbear The respect around the league for @justnfields is real. #NFLTop100: First 10 names revealed 7/24 on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/eQbQXssR0H — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 20, 2023

“He's probably the best running quarterback I've seen…like Mick Vick out there…I think his throwing ability is going to keep getting better.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some lofty admiration from Nick Bosa towards Justin Fields, and some that many agree with across the NFL. Even Fields himself believes in his rightful place within the hierarchy of rushing quarterbacks, stating recently that he belongs in the top five running quarterbacks of all-time.

There is no doubt that Fields will appreciate the sentiments from one of the top defenders in the NFL. However, it is fairly evident that Fields will feel a lot better if the Bears actually find some team success this year. Despite the breakout last season, Fields only led the Bears to three wins, a number he hopes is a lot higher this year.

The Bears are in a position to win a lot more games this year because of the hope that Fields develops his throwing game and the talent that GM Ryan Poles brought in this summer. Running the ball will always be a part of Fields game, but in order for the Bears to win this season, Chicago will expect him to become a much more well-rounded quarterback. Still, expect to continue seeing more rushing highlights and high praise for Justin Fields' wheels this season.