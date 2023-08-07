Chicago Bears training camp has been a constant hype train in regards to the 2023 NFL season and the third year for Justin Fields. This will be the second year for Fields under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and the Bears OC is confident that Fields is showing constant improvement in training camp, reports ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

“Last year was probably, ‘I'm going to do my job,' and playing the position at the highest level is being in control of it all. He's [Justin Fields] on his way to being able to do stuff like that. That part has been really fun in training camp. We were in 101 classes, now we're in 201 and 301 classes.”

Luke Getsy emphasizes that Justin Fields has taken the step from solely doing his job to all of the sudden making the job his. This will be music to Bears fans ears, as well as Getsy highlighting that Fields is growing in intelligence as well.

“With any young quarterback, they have a really hard time letting go of plays. You make the play call and you're excited, but the defense doesn't present what you want. Some guys just want to say, ‘Screw it, we're going to make a play and see what happens.' But there's a patience to it, and know we will come back to it, or maybe they blitz you in a way that you weren't prepared for. It's about being able to respond to those things in the right way. We don't want to waste a play, but we don't necessarily have to get everything out of the play we intended with the call. So he's able to say, ‘OK, I'm hot, I'm throwing it hot.' Or he's able to check the play because it wasn't the premier look, which young quarterbacks often struggle with.”

Overall, it is clear that the growth from Fields is visible to Getsy and the Bears coaching staff. This will all remain to be seen by fans until Sundays this fall.