The Chicago Bears are deemed by some to be a surprise team in the 2023 NFL season. A big reason for that expectation is the presence of dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, who is seemingly doing a fine job in the offseason. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is even impressed by the QB's body of work in Chicago training camp.

“I can see that growing and growing and growing,” Eberflus shared (h/t Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune). “Guys are where they’re supposed to be. He knows that. He knows the rhythm and timing of that. And then (they’re making) the adjustments off that.”

Justin Fields, BearsFields was everything for the Bears in the 2022 NFL season. That year, he passed for 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on a 60.4 percent completion rate. He even led Chicago in rushing yards with 1,143 to go with eight touchdowns on 160 carries. This season, Justin Fields is expected to get more help from an improved supporting cast that now features the likes of running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is no way but up for the Bears in 2023 after a forgettable 2022 campaign in which their offense looked anemic. They ranked 23rd in scoring offense (19.2), 28th in total offense (307.8), and last in passing offense (130.5).

The Bears can get a bit of a glimpse of what their future will look like in the 2023 season when they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the preseason — a game in which Justin Fields isn't expected to be part of on the field.