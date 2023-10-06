NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has paid tribute to legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus.

Goodell issued a statement on Dick Butkus' death on Thursday, per NFL Media reporter Tom Pelissero.

“Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats. Dick's intuition, toughness, and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will be forever linked to the position and the Chicago Bears,” Roger Goodell said.

“We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game. The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his ‘I Play Clean' campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes,” Goodell continued.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Butkus family, the Bears organization, and the many fans and people he impacted throughout his life,” Roger Goodell concluded.

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus passed away on Thursday. He was 80 years old. A true Chicago sports legend, Butkus played for his hometown Bears from 1965 to 1973. He earned eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro selections during that nine-season stretch.

Dick Butkus also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1969 and 1970. He is a member of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Dick Butkus is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We consider him one of the NFL's greatest linebackers of all-time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Butkus family during this difficult time.