Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears hold all the cards in the 2023 NFL Draft. If a teams wishes to trade for Chicago’s top overall selection, the Bears are reportedly looking for a king’s ransom.

Usually, the top spot is used on a franchise-altering quarterback. However, the Bears already have a young QB in Justin Fields, leading many to believe Chicago will trade the pick. If they do, the top spot certainly won’t come cheap, via Robert Mays of The Athletic.

“The price that I’ve heard from outside the top five is your one this year, a two this year, a 1st in 2024 and a 1st in 2025,” Mays said.

Of course, there are teams inside the top five that could make a deal with the Bears. The Houston Texans at No. 2 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 are both in desperate need of a quarterback. However, for most teams, the price to acquiring the No. 1 overall pick seems to be steep.

While Fields struggled as a passer, he was electric on the ground as a sophomore. He broke numerous records while rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. While he struggled as a passer, Fields’ playmaking ability gives the Bears a tool to build around.

Chicago has numerous holes throughout their roster. They ranked 28th in total offense, averaging 307.8 yards per game. They were even worse on defense, ranking 29th by allowing 375.9 yards per game. Adding extra draft picks gives the Bears an opportunity to fill numerous holes with impressive young talent.

The Bears are looking to jump start their rebuild with their No. 1 overall pick. If a team wants to acquire it from them, they better be willing to pay.