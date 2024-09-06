Simone Biles doesn't miss often. The 27-year-old gymnast is a seven-time Olympic Gold medalist and has won 23 Gold medals at the World Championships in her illustrious career. But now that Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, are residents in the Windy City, she's already got one misstep on her record. If only there were a balance beam involved, surely she would've done fine.

Ahead of Chicago's third preseason game of the year, Simone Biles caught some heat from Bears fans for showing up to the game in a jacket celebrating her husband that prominently featured the logo of the Green Bay Packers. After spending the 2023 season with the Packers, Owens signed with the Bears in the offseason on a two-year deal and is slated to be a key rotational piece of Chicago's secondary this year.

Fortunately, it seems as if Simone Biles, like any great athlete or supportive partner, isn't bound to make the same mistake twice. When TMZ caught up with Biles on Thursday night in New York City, Biles assured Bears fans she wouldn't be wearing that disgusting Green and Yellow anymore.

“Yes, I have plenty [of Bears gear] now,” Biles said, per TMZ. “So, don't you worry, guys!”

Bears fans eyeing postseason return in 2024

In reality, as much as Simone Biles' fashion faux pas may have irked Bears fans, the only thing that folks in the Windy City are actually worried about is whether this team will be back in the Playoffs for the first time in four years once January rolls around.

With an offense that has loaded up on talent in a short amount of time — we're talking about the additions of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in a 13 month span — there's reason to believe that the Bears could soon boast one of the league's best and most exciting offenses. No, that is not a misprint.

But for now, it's fair to say that the defense, as usual, is still ahead of the offense. Chicago ended last season on a run of eight games that looked like prototypical Bears football. After a dismal first half of the season, suddenly the Bears were forcing turnovers, pressuring quarterbacks, and winning games once again. Although turnovers are generally a volatile statistic from one year to the next, the Bears defense has the pieces to be among the best units in the league.