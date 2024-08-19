The Chicago Bears are excited for the upcoming 2024 campaign, largely because of Caleb Williams, who they selected with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to come in and be their new quarterback of the future. Of course, he wasn't the only new face the Bears brought in this offseason, as they signed veteran safety Jonathan Owens in free agency, giving them a new big-name fan in his wife Simone Biles.

Biles, who is a star American gymnast, is fresh off winning four medals, three of which were gold, at the 2024 Summer Olympics. After Owens flew out to Paris to support Biles, she was in attendance for Chicago's second preseason game over the weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, she was seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, which quickly drew the ire of fans everywhere on social media.

Why was Simone Biles wearing a Packers jacket to a Bears preseason game?

Given the longstanding rivalry between the Bears and the Packers, this didn't sit well with many Chicago fans. Given that her husband in Owens is on the Bears, it would make sense for her to wear gear supporting his new team. So as a result, fans were confused as to why she ended up wearing gear supporting one of their biggest rivals.

The reason, though, makes quite a bit of sense. Prior to Owens signing with Chicago in free agency this offseason, he spent the 2023 campaign with the Packers. So Biles' jacket featured Owens in his Packers gear, therefore making it a jacket that supported Green Bay rather than Chicago in the eyes of many.

In reality, though, Biles is really supporting her husband, rather than any specific team. You can bet she's going to be stockpiling Bears gear after this incident, though, as she will want to avoid the wrath of fans on social media moving forward. Considering the fact she will almost certainly be attending several games this season, she can't afford to keep on wearing anything related to the Packers to these games.

There are a lot of reasons to be pumped for the upcoming campaign if you are a Chicago fan, and Biles' ties to the team are one such reason. If she keeps on showing up in the wrong team's gear, though, Bears fans may quickly sour on having her be a part of their fandom for the team.