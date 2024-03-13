After just a year with the Green Bay Packers, Jonathan Owens is departing with the team. He found a better deal in NFL Free Agency with the Chicago Bears and jumped on the opportunity. Now, he and his wife, Simone Biles, are heading to the rival team who have offseason hopes of drafting Caleb Williams. But, the safety did not forget to give a lot of gratitude to Matt LaFleur, the fans, and the rest of the organization.
Jonathan Owens is going to the Packers' NFC North rivals but it sure looks like there is not much animosity that stands between him and the organization that he is leaving. He even posted his feelings about the departure on his X account.
“Appreciate it, Packers, for the opportunity, And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB,” Owens declared.
He inked a deal that would have him stationed with the Bears for two years. This means that he will be facing the Packers at least four times, barring any injuries or rotational concerns. While the move still comes as a shock, Simone Biles, Owens' wife, cannot help but be excited after this NFL Free Agency as she will no longer have to take connecting flights just to see him play.
Owens' stint with the Packers
He entered Matt LaFleur's Packers system the way he left it, through free agency. After four seasons with the Houston Texans, he found a new home where he was expected to shine. Owens put up career-high numbers in his last year with the Texans. He notched 125 combined tackles with 41 of them being assisted. He also got a sack once.
While this hype of getting a new safety excited Packers fans, Owens did not move the needle too much. He only recorded 26 assisted tackles and 84 combined tackles. Despite his energy getting him one sack last season, the performances were just not enough for him to be offered a new contract.
With him and Darnell Savage out, they got a new replacement in Xavier McKinney. Will all these moves pay off come February of 2025?