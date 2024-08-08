Kevin Durant made Olympic history, becoming Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, which one would assume is his favorite memory of the 2024 Paris Games thus far, but it’s not. Durant says watching USA Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who won three gold medals and one silver medal in the 2024 Olympics, is at the top of his list.

“Seeing Simone,” Durant said with a smile and without hesitation when asked to pick a favorite memory, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Durant watched Biles capture her sixth gold medal that night, and Simone’s teammate, Suni Lee, took the bronze.

“I’d never been to a gymnastic event up close like that,” said Durant, per The Athletic. “Obviously, I’d watched [gymnastics] on TV, but it’s different when you’re there. And just to see her greatness, along with the other girls who put so much time into their craft, it’s just amazing to see how great they’ve become.”

How Simone Biles inspired Kevin Durant

Simone Biles’ triumphant return to the Olympics is one of the leading storylines of the 2024 Paris Games, which is a part of her legend that Durant’s a big fan of. After pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to mental health challenges, Biles was scrutinized by the public for making the last-minute decision, as she was a heavy favorite to add to her collection of gold medals.

For Durant, Biles’ fearlessness truly resonates with him. He admires her ability to be openly honest and true to herself without worrying about the potential backlash that could follow.

“When people see so much potential in you at an early age, you’re gonna get nitpicked like that, and she’s been through it at the highest of highest levels,” Durant said, per The Athletic. “For her to continue to come out and showcase the brilliance every day, and also let people know that they sound crazy talking against her? To be able to do both is inspiring.”

Durant paused.

“So yeah, she’s inspired me to keep tweeting and keep doing what I do on the court, too,” he said with a laugh.

The two-time NBA champion is no stranger to the X, formerly known as Twitter, platform. When Durant hears harsh criticism from fans, analysts, and current or former players, he has no problem responding to it on or off the floor.

Durant has scored 494 points in Olympic play, surpassing Lisa Leslie’s 488 career points in Team USA’s 122-87 quarterfinal victory against Brazil for the all-time scoring record.