After an illustrious run at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles finds herself back at the top of the gymnastics world and once again at the center of the media spotlight. That sounds a bit like the position Taylor Swift was in last summer as her Eras tour was heating up and a new romance was about to begin with Travis Kelce. With Simone Biles being described as the proud “NFL wife” of the Chicago Bears Jonathan Owens, does that mean Simone Biles might be the Taylor Swift of this NFL season?

Much like Swift was at the start of last season, Simone Biles is currently at the top of her game, coming off of an incredible comeback story and mind-blowing Paris Olympics medal-haul at the unheard-of gymnast age of 27. Biles captured three more gold medals for her mantle and one more silver at the Summer Games, much like Taylor Swift's meteoric rise in the pop music world the summer before.

And like Swift, Biles plans to support her significant other at his games this season, just as Owens supported her, cheering from the stands with her family, during her Olympic run. With Biles' popularity reaching unheralded heights, will NFL cameras be laser-focused on her this season like they were with Swift last?

It might be appointment viewing for Biles' diehard fan base, much like it was for Swifties. And the public seems heavily invested in Biles and Owens' love story, much like it was with Swift and Kelce. Their courtship might not feature a podcast conversation about a failed attempt to pass along a bracelet at a concert ultimately leading to love, but Biles and Owens have their own meet-cute.

Jonathan Owens says when Biles slid into his DMs on a dating app in March 2020, he didn't even know who she was (and she liked that)! The two started hanging out in the Houston area, having doggy play dates for their respective pets while they started to connect. They became Insta official later that year, and Owens quickly learned why Simone is the GOAT of gymnastics. He supported her through her mental health struggles during the Tokyo Olympics, and she supported his NFL journey. The two got engaged in February of 2022, and then married in a Texas courthouse in 2023 so that they could then have their true dream wedding, a destination ceremony in Mexico.

Owens was granted a few days off from training camp with the Chicago Bears this summer to support Biles at the Paris Olympics, and he made the most of it. He cheered loudly alongside his in-laws in the stands, and had a blast in Paris, then returned to Chicago more popular than ever.

So are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of this NFL season? Or is the NFL going to try to keep the focus more on the field in 2024? That's to be determined. But if Owens gets a pick-six this season, NFL broadcasters would be wise to turn their cameras on Biles, just in case she does a celebratory backflip up in the box.