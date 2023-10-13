With a Chicago Bears Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings on the schedule, let's take stock of each team and how they got here. Although both teams are NFC North members scuffling along with 1-4 records, the rest of the season might look very different for each club.

The Bears are riding high after…snapping a 14-game losing streak. Hey, progress is progress, and beating the Washington Commanders definitively (40-20) was a step in the right direction. In Week 4, the Bears looked unstoppable for the first half against the Denver Broncos, and were promptly stopped, blowing a 28-7 lead en route to a 31-28 loss. But positive signs with QB Justin Field and the offense are there, finally. It's hope.

On the other hand, the Vikings feel like a team about to hit a somehow rougher patch than the one they've already been on. When the plan on offense is “let QB Kirk Cousins throw to WR Justin Jefferson over and over and over again,” that seems reasonable. But when Justin Jefferson is on IR, it leads to questions about what this Vikes team can offer.

Week 6 presents a big test for each team. Are Field and the Bears offense finally turning a corner? What's the plan for life without Jefferson for Minnesota? Let's do our part, make some Bears bold predictions, and see how it all plays out Sunday.

3. D'Onta Foreman shines for Chicago

RB D'Onta Foreman, who has rushed for all of 16 yards this season? One and the same, and we'll tell you why. The primary reason is Bears lead back Khalil Herbert dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will almost certainly sideline him for this game. In addition to Herbert's injury, Roschon Johnson, next in line for carries, remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Foreman, meanwhile, has quietly been pretty darn productive the last two seasons. In 2021, Foreman racked up 566 yards (including three 100-yard games) serving as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans. Last season, filling the void left by Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Carolina Panthers, Foreman rushed for 914 yards, breaking the century mark in five games.

Foreman has shown recently he can succeed in the NFL. He'll get another shot to prove that with an offense that has scored 68 points over its last two games.

2. Justin Fields stays hot

In 30 NFL starts, Justin Fields has thrown for 300+ yards once for the Bears. (It happened in Week 4 of this season, against the Broncos.) Let's call his shot for him and predict the second occurrence happens this Sunday in Chicago.

Over his last two games, Fields has thrown for 617 yards, eight touchdowns, and a single interception. It could be a hot streak, or it could be Fields making some tangible progress in his third season. What matters on Sunday, though, is this specific opponent.

The Vikings are surrendering 240 passing yards per game. That average is buoyed by facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and a Philadelphia Eagles team content to run the ball down their throats in Week 2. Heck, even Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers broke the 200-yard mark against Minny. So let's do Fields one better and get him to the 300-yard mark.

1. Bears begin win streak by downing Vikings

Snapping a 14-game losing streak is one thing. It's time for the Bears to start their own winning streak. After knocking off the Commanders last Thursday, the Bears have had time to figure out what has worked and what hasn't in a season that started with a decent amount of optimism.

The Vikings are already down their best player, and it's an open question if they are about to wave the white flag and deal QB Kirk Cousins away. There doesn't appear to be a light at the end of this tunnel, just a losing season and probably a full rebuild.

The Bears can at least hope their arrow is pointing in the right direction, and that optimism and reason to play. That should be enough to get them a win at home over their divisional rival.