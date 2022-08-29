Teven Jenkins gets major endorsement as trade rumors continue to swirl

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has found his name in the middle of trade talks in recent weeks.

The Bears added Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. They added Jenkins with the belief that he would be a foundational piece of their offensive line. His ability to move around the offensive line and play either tackle position is what made Jenkins an exciting prospect.

During his final season at Oklahoma State, Jenkins recorded an offensive grade of 92.0 according to PFF. But he hasn’t managed to find that same success in the NFL.

Jenkins played just 160 total snaps during his rookie season while recording a PFF grade of 47.5.

When on the field, Jenkins struggled. He recorded seven penalties and two sacks.

Now as he heads into his second season, his future in Chicago is uncertain.

The Bears recently decided to move Teven Jenkins from tackle to guard. His offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy has spoken highly of Jenkins’s willingness to change positions.

According to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, Getsy stated, “Teven’s done a great job of accepting that challenge of right guard…For him to be able to go in and execute at a high level was really good”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently spoke about potential trades involving Teven Jenkins.

Rapoport stated, “I know the Chicago Bears, from my understanding, have engaged, but have not come up with a deal just yet. Also moved him to guard and sounds like he was somewhat impressive there so not so sure they cut him but a trade, from my understanding, is certainly possible here.”

Teven Jenkins is just two years removed from being an elite collegiate prospect. While his time with the Bears may soon be coming to an end, he could still correct the course of his career with a different team.