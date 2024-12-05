Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown led his first team practice on Wednesday after taking over for Matt Eberflus following the team's humiliating loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

After Eberflus parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on November 12, he appointed Thomas Brown as the interim offensive coordinator. Just 17 days later, the Bears fired Eberflus and named Brown their interim head coach.

Thomas Brown's incredible weight loss

Moving from passing game coordinator to head coach of an NFL team in under a month has taken a significant toll on the 38-year-old, both mentally and physically. He shared his surprising weight loss story on Tuesday.

“I went a couple days and just really didn't eat. Didn't even think about it. Wasn't hungry. I was thinking about the next moment. What to say to this player. Doing game planning. And then I look up, and I'm almost 30 pounds down, so we'll keep going,” said Brown.

Brown has shed an impressive 22 pounds in just 22 days. “What I realized is if you increase tasks to your day, you forget about food,” he said.

Brown maximizing Caleb Williams' potential

Brown will step into a fresh role on Sunday as the Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers. With the team's 4-8 record making this season essentially lost, the final five games act as a crucial audition for Brown's potential future with the franchise.

The interim head coach has already shown his skill in maximizing the potential of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has racked up 827 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions across three games since Waldron’s dismissal.

The Bears dropped all three matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions, but Williams' improving game kept the team within striking distance before late-game special teams mistakes and clock management woes derailed their chances.

Caleb Williams is now working with his third offensive coordinator in his rookie campaign, following the promotion of the wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator after Brown assumed the role of head coach. Despite the change, Brown will continue handling play-calling duties.

A leaner Thomas Brown aims to ensure Williams maintains his high level of play while addressing the mistakes that have hindered the team, all while adjusting to his new role.