Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins has left the training camp practice field with an apparent injury. This is not great news for the Bears, especially given the injury issues that Jenkins has suffered ever since arriving in the NFL, reports CHGO Sports' Adam Hoge.

“Teven Jenkins leaving the practice field with a trainer.”

Teven Jenkins was drafted in 2021 by the Bears, but he missed all of his rookie season due to back surgery. He was able to play in 2022, although not the whole season after nagging injuries sidelined him at times. The Bears would love more consistency out of him, but there is no controlling whether or not he gets injured.

It is unfortunate timing to see Jenkins go down with an injury during such an exciting training camp for the Bears, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Bears fans haven't been this excited about an offense in a long time and Jenkins figures to be a big part of a revamped offensive line.

Jenkins will be joined by newcomers Nate Davis and Darnell Wright, while Cody Whitehair and Braxton Jones are returning starters alongside Jenkins. After struggling last season, this offensive line projects to be one of the better units in the NFL, which should do wonders for the success of Justin Fields.

The Bears will go as Justin Fields goes this season, and having an in tact offensive line will be paramount. The hope is that Teven Jenkins didn't suffer any type of serious injury and he can return to Bears training camp as soon as possible.