The Chicago Bears earned their first win of the 2024-25 NFL season in Week 5. The Bears offense followed up a glacial first half, with an effective second, totaling 264 yards and three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. Second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott expressed his confidence in the growth they're having and will continue to have this season.

“Once we click, we'll be dangerous,” Scott said on The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank.

Head coach Matt Eberflus' offense features Caleb Williams, as the rookie No. 1 overall pick has been improving over the last two weeks with 50 completions on 75 throws for 520 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was always going to take the young QB time to adapt to NFL speed, but there's little doubt that he's on the right path after just a few appearances thus far.

Wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and rookie Rome Odunze started to find a rhythm with Williams, and they'll all look to establish a steady connection in the air attack going forward.

Where does Tyler Scott fit in Bears' growing offense?

Scott enters Year 2 in Chicago with heavy competition for snaps. He had a few bright spots during his rookie campaign in 2023, recording 17 catches on 32 targets for 168 yards, while seeing some solid opportunities in the ground game with seven attempts for 41 yards.

It's going to be difficult as the trio led by Moore, Allen and Odunze continue to get more comfortable. Despite Allen only making his second appearance of the season in Week 4, Scott hasn't been incorporated into the scheme thus far. Instead, it's been veterans Velus Jones Jr. and DeAndre Carter who've accounted for the rest of the team's air attack.

Scott is a quality playmaker, and could soon have more opportunities as Eberflus continues to experiment with this year's new-look Bears offense. At the moment, he's staying focused on the grind, and he is buying into the offensive's down-the-road ceiling as he continues to work on enhancing his skill set as he awaits his chance.

The Bears look to start a streak of winning performances when they host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 5 NFC clash at Soldier Field on October 6. It will be interesting to see if they can add to their meager passing touchdown total of three, and Williams can make it two straight games with no turnovers. Kickoff is set for 1 PM ET on Sunday.