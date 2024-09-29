Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have not exactly gotten off to a glowing start to the season offensively in 2024. Williams has not been able to show the flashes of greatness he displayed throughout the preseason so far this year, and a large part of the reason why is the lack of imagination present in the Bears' offensive schemes, coordinated by OC Shane Waldron.

On Sunday, the Bears got another chance to try to turn things around at home vs the Los Angeles Rams, but at least through one quarter, fans at Soldier Field were treated to much of the same, as the team went scoreless throughout the first 15 minutes, with Williams putting up another pedestrian stat line in the process.

In fact, so bad was the Bears' offensive display in the frame that boos could be heard reigning down from the stands, per VP of Wu Tang Financial on X, formerly Twitter.

Other fans took to the social media platform to voice their frustrations at Waldron himself after reports that the Bears were planning to revamp their schemes heading into the game vs the Rams.

“Report comes out about Waldron being more aggressive and he calls 3 runs, stick, and a designed Kmet catch in the flat behind the LOS on 3rd down. Love this team,” wrote one user.

Others took issue with a specific play call that hasn't worked out for Chicago so far this year.

“Once again a Shane Waldron TE screen with smaller WRs blocking for him. Once again a schematic fail,” wrote another user.

A lackluster start for the Bears

Many expected that Caleb Williams and the Bears would be able to hit the ground running offensively this season due to the heavy investments the team made in the wide receiver room this offseason.

Not only did the team extend star wide receiver DJ Moore, but they also acquired Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers and drafted Rome Odunze in the first round of the NFL Draft.

However, none of those additions have manifested themselves so far this year, as the team has yet to put up a strong offensive performance on the year.

This hasn't been helped by the fact that Williams has shown every bit of his youth and inexperience at times, forcing several interceptions so far that will probably decline as he gets more reps.

Still, for a Bears fandom that was expecting great things in 2024, this has to be frustrating.