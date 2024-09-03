The Chicago Bears are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Caleb Williams will make his rookie debut with an excellent supporting cast and huge expectations to win right away. The national media believes in Williams, so much so that they believe he will win a prestigious award in his rookie season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article on Tuesday that predicts award winners ahead of the 2024 season. Fowler interviewed multiple NFL executives and allowed them to vote on each award.

Bears fans will not be surprised to learn that QB Caleb Williams came in as the winner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Williams received the same amount of votes as Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. However, Williams won a tiebreaker to win the award in Fowler's estimation.

Some executives prefer Daniels because his is viewed as a calm pocket passer who can take off on the run for easy yards. However, others believe that the situation around each rookie QB is important. That's where Williams really has an advantage.

“Caleb has the better supporting cast right now, which should bring the best out of him,” an NFC exec said. “And with Chicago's struggles offensively over the years, if he has any sort of success in Year 1, he'll get the sentimental vote.”

Williams is undoubtedly the favorite to win the award heading into the season. He would have to seriously struggle, and Daniels would have to have a great season, for Williams to not win the award.

Bears fans will love ESPN's 2024 NFL season simulation

The Chicago Bears have been a talking point in the national media ever since drafting Caleb Williams. Chicago was even featured on HBO's Hard Knocks earlier this summer.

Some Bears fans have wondered if the team warrants that much hype. Hopefully Monday's ESPN article can put some Bears fans at ease.

The ESPN article from Seth Walder uses ESPN's Football Power Index to simulate 20,000 versions of the 2024 NFL season. Walder chose one of those 20,000 simulations to focus on for his article.

In Walder's simulation, the Chicago Bears make the playoffs in Caleb Williams' rookie season. Chicago earned a record of 10-7 and made the playoffs as a wild card team. If the Bears achieve this in real life, Williams will certainly win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Bears also shock the NFL by upsetting the #2 seed Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 in the wild card round.

Unfortunately, that's where the fun ends. Chicago then heads to #1 seed Detroit and loses 27-16 in the divisional round.

Bears fans would be thrilled if Chicago can manage 10 wins and a playoff victory over the Eagles in real life.