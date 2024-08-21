The Chicago Bears are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has brought a new level of energy to the team, as has the HBO program Hard Knocks. However, fans of the HBO program may notice that this year's iteration is a little different than past seasons. That is a purposeful decision by HBO Sports.

The crew over at CHGO Bears recently sat down for an interview with Shannon Furman, Director of Hard Knocks. Adam Hoge asked Furman about the lack of profanity in this year's version of the show.

“I have been able to watch all three episodes with my 10-year-old, so you won't hear any complaints from me,” Hoge began. “It's been kind of nice. But also, all of us having watched Hard Knocks all these years, it is part of the show. It is real football when you hear what they're always saying. So, what went into that? Was that a Bears decision? Because it is definitely different.”

“Yeah I mean I'll be honest,” Furman began, “this team curses much less than any other team I've been around.”

Furman then went on to confirm that part of their rationale is to respect Bears ownership.

“But it is out of respect for the McCaskey family,” Furman said. “It's something that they don't do and wouldn't want to see it. So it's kind of been a decision that was made out of respect for them letting us in their house and wanting to be respectful to them.”

Have you noticed the lack of profanity in Hard Knocks this year?

Bears QB Caleb Williams recently made a bold statement that should have fans excited about the regular season

The Chicago Bears have not had this much hype heading into the regular season in a long time. Fans are pumped to see rookie QB Caleb Williams in action against real competition.

Chicago has put Williams in a position to succeed right away in the NFL. Expectations will be high right away to compete for an NFC North title and a trip to the playoffs.

Understandably, that might make most rookie QBs feel some extra pressure. But not Caleb Williams.

Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph asked Williams to rate his nervousness on a scale from one to 10 ahead of the regular season on the most recent episode of Hard Knocks. Williams gave a bold answer to the question.

“Zero. I don't get nervous,” Williams said. “Not since my first game of high school versus Gilman. I fumbled two snaps. I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball.”

It is encouraging to hear a confident statement like this out of Caleb Williams. He can be a more soft spoken NFL player when in front of cameras at a press conference. However, we got to see some of his swagger here thanks to the Hard Knocks footage.

We can't wait to see Caleb Williams' rookie debut with the Bears in just a few weeks!