One of the best things about the start of the NFL season is the hot takes and predictions that people make. Former NFL player Dominique Foxworth recently dropped his spicy take of the season, and it should make Chicago Bears fans really excited. Caleb Williams has already shown that he has the potential to be an amazing quarterback in this league, but Foxworth is taking it a step further, making the prediction that he'll take some hardware home at the end of the season.

“Caleb Williams wins the MVP of the entire league which only happens before with our guy Jim Brown,” Foxworth said on his show.

Foxworth then went into depth on what would have to happen for Williams to win the MVP, and compared it to C.J. Stroud's rookie season, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“One difference I'd say between Caleb Williams and C.J.Stroud, I think the MVP award is often about expectations and how you live up to those expectations. I think the assumption is that if you overshoot the expectations, that's probably good, but I don't think so. I think the MVP in most cases is an award that comes with a little bit of hype and C.J. Stroud had a long distance to cover,” Foxworth said. “If C.J. Stroud entered the league as the second coming, No. 1 overall pick, a guy who teams have been waiting for for years in the way and had a couple of Heisman trophies under his belt, I think the expectations are different.

“If last season completely repeats itself and all the quarterbacks have underachieved and the race seems open, Caleb's able to do something close, but it probably has to be better, which isn't crazy than what C.J. Stroud did, then I think he's in the conversation.”

Caleb Williams could have a big rookie season for the Bears

There's a chance that Caleb Williams could have a big season for the Chicago Bears, and with the talent he possesses, he could lead them farther than most think early in his career. The Bears already put the talent around him such as weapons like D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze, all he has to do is get them the ball. If the offense clicks early and the defense plays to their standards, they could be a competitive team in their division.

As far as MVP, the take might be a stretch when looking at all the other talent in the league and how long they've been playing the game. Williams would have to have an outstanding season, and there's still a thing called a rookie slump that could happen. Nonetheless, Williams is a player who looks like he'll bounce back quickly if he ever gets into one of those slumps.