Will the Bears go with Keyshawn Johnson's advice?

After the Super Bowl, the next big event to hit teams will be the 2024 NFL Draft. A lot is at stake since franchises will have to move some veterans in favor of giving rookies a chance in the league. One team in particular will have to deal with this, the Chicago Bears. Matt Eberflus' squad has the choice to pick up USC football superstar Caleb Williams. However, Keyshawn Johnson unveiled why they shouldn't draft him and instead just stick with Justin Fields, via All The Smoke.

“I think he is a good Quarterback, I don’t know if the Bears should take him at one. You know you want a dude to get as much money as he can get but at the end of the day, there are a lot of factors that fall into place,” Keyshawn Johnson said about Caleb Williams.

The Bears' draft conundrum

With USC, Williams was able to notch 8,170 passing yards with 3,633 of them coming from his final season before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. These were all done with a stellar 67.5% completion percentage which got him a Heisman Trophy during his Sophomore year. While he never got the opportunity to take the Trojans to a national championship, he still remains the top pick for the draft. But, none of these were the concerns of Johnson when it comes to the Bears drafting him.

“Him going to Chicago replacing Justin Fields, why do you think they got to replace Justin Fields? Because they don’t have any goddamn coaches that know what they’re doing,” he said about the shortcomings of the Bears franchise.

The Bears have gotten the chance to hit the reset button in last year's draft. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were all options for the first pick. Instead, they traded away the pick to the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore. Johnson noted that this was the only help that Matt Eberflus and the rest of the staff were able to offer him so far.

“This man in his third year has had three different offensive coordinators and two head coaches. How do you expect him ever, with no help, and no receivers, he just got DJ Moore,” Johnson concluded.

Fields ended the season with 2,562 passing yards. The Bears have also gotten 16 touchdowns out of him despite throwing nine interceptions. Will they choose Williams over Fields come draft day?