When news broke that Ben Johnson was set to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, it took the NFL by storm.

Fans in the Second City loved the news, supporters of the other NFL North teams, plus the Las Vegas Raiders – including their very famous minority owner, Tom Brady – were decidedly not so, and the rest of the league's fans fell somewhere in between, wondering how the tricky former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator would transform Caleb Williams game.

And yet, there was one fan's opinion that rose above the rest, with everyone wondering what WWE Superstar Seth Rollins thought of the faithful move.

Well, on Monday afternoon, mere hours before he took the ring on RAW, fans got their answer, with Rollins delivering a three-word response that pretty much sums up his feelings at the time: I love football!

Phew, welp, there you go, Bears fans; the deal is christened by the “Visionary.”

Alright, technically, there weren't that many Bears fans who wondered how Rollins would react to the big news, as the former World Heavyweight Champion is a relatively minor figure in the Chicago sports fandom, which his own in-ring rival, CM Punk, holding far more clout. With that being said, Rollins has been tweeting about the Bears for years now, often declaring that he either loves or hates football based on how his favorite team performance in any given game.

While he wasn't too pleased when the Bears fell apart in 2024 to put it kindly, this move and the excitement surrounding it clearly has the “Revolutionary” excited about the future. If the Bears can execute their vision and finally get where they want to be in the NFC North, it's clear no one will be more excited about it than Seth “Freain” Rollins, as he will let fans know early and often on social media.