The Chicago Bears have found their new head coach, and they got the guy that everyone was going after. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is coming to Chicago to lead Caleb Williams and the Bears. Johnson was one of the best coordinators in the league and he received a lot of attention from teams needing a new head coach. He decided to make the move to a division rival, and Williams likes it.

Caleb Williams liked the NFL's Instagram post reporting that the Bears are hiring Ben Johnson. Johnson's play-calling mixed with Williams' explosive capabilities should make for a fun mix in the Windy City.

Johnson was a hot target for NFL teams because of the success that the Lions have had on offense under his leadership. Detroit once again had one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and it was a big reason why the team went 15-2 as they were dealing with a ton of injuries on defense throughout the season. The offense found a way to get the job done, but they fell short in the playoffs.

The Lions lost to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the divisional round, and their season is now over. That freed up Johnson, and less than 48 hours later, the news that he was headed to Chicago came to light.

Because of Caleb Williams, the Bears were an attractive option for Ben Johnson. He obviously had a lot of weapons to work with in Detroit, and the Chicago offense has a lot of potential. Williams had a solid rookie season despite a bad year for the team as a whole, and he has some good weapons to work with. Johnson should be able to do a lot of good things with the talent that the Bears have.

Obviously, this Bears team has a lot of issues and Johnson certainly has his work cut out for him. They only won five games this season and they have been down for multiple years now. There are a lot of issues to fix, and the Bears think that Ben Johnson is the person can solve their problems.