Following the unexpected decision to fire Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders are nearing the selection of their next head coach. The team's front office will unlikely find this new Raiders head coach. Instead, it could come from NFL legend and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who has actively participated in the search. During the process, Brady and the Raiders were associated with Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, who appeared to be the leading candidate.

As Detroit prepares to face the Washington Commanders, Johnson revealed to the press that he has been in contact with Brady. However, according to Johnson, there wasn't much to his chat with the Raiders minority owner.

“I met him the Packers game on the field,” said Johnson. “I saw him for a second in pregame. That’s the first time I’ve ever met him. And that’s it.”

Brady, being an owner, has restrictions on interacting with Johnson in certain professional situations. Johnson stated he was unaware of any specific rules regarding how often he could speak with Brady. Despite this, Brady’s commitment to his full-time career, which trumps his minority owner status, could mean that the limitations aren't a significant issue.

Tom Brady isn't breaking the rules to chat with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

That's because Brady is both a broadcaster and a part-owner of the Raiders. This dual role creates a unique loophole for him. It allows him to evaluate Johnson for the head coach position. Typically, a part-owner does not have this level of influence in major coaching searches. However, Brady's high status in the NFL sets him apart. His involvement in the process is considered exceptional.

Brady's involvement is believed to have significantly influenced Johnson's decision to interview with the Raiders. As the offensive coordinator for the Lions, Johnson has been very selective about job offers since joining the coaching carousel in 2023. Last year, he notably withdrew from consideration for the Commanders, even though he was the leading candidate. It will positively impact Brady's recruiting abilities if Johnson is willing to explore the Raiders position—despite the team's lack of a reliable quarterback and uncertain ownership.

“This go-around, I just, I’ve been a lot more prepared for the types of questions they’ve been asking,” said Johnson. “I’ve also changed my frame of mind a little bit. Instead of worrying solely about the offense and what we’re doing right here, I’ve had off-season and summers to think about the big picture view, what a program would look like where I’m running it. In that way, I’m much more prepared for the questions that come my way and much more comfortable answering them.”