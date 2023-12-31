Let me tell ya what, and I promise you I speak for all Chicago Bears fans out there, I'm getting really (expletive) tired of watching Justin Fields take off and run, give himself up with a slide, take what is clearly a late hit that should be penalized, only for a complete and total lack of penalty flags to appear. It happens what seems to be every single week, and I can't recall an instance all year when the officials actually did what so many football fans complain they do too much… protect the damn quarterback.
Every. Single. Week. pic.twitter.com/dj0fPq8ZR6
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 31, 2023
That's right, Hoge. It's every single week, and if I were the one who was tweeting about it, lord knows I would've thrown an expletive in there that starts with an “F” right before the word “week.” I mean, seriously guys, what's going on here? I understand it's not a good look to complain about officiating, and in no way am I suggesting that officials are colluding against the Bears or trying to get Justin Fields hurt… but I am suggesting large-scale incompetence from multiple officiating crews, which shouldn't necessarily be considered a “hot take” given what we saw happen in Dallas last night.
In what could be his final home game as a member of the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields has made a solid closing argument to return in 2024. With the Bears having clinched the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, general manager Ryan Poles will have a choice to either use that #1 pick to select the next QB1 in Chicago, or run it back with Fields, an emerging roster, a boatload of cap space, and whatever sort of bounty he can get in return for that #1 pick.