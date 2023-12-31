Justin Fields took a late hit by two Atlanta Falcons, which is a sight all too familiar for Bears fans

Let me tell ya what, and I promise you I speak for all Chicago Bears fans out there, I'm getting really (expletive) tired of watching Justin Fields take off and run, give himself up with a slide, take what is clearly a late hit that should be penalized, only for a complete and total lack of penalty flags to appear. It happens what seems to be every single week, and I can't recall an instance all year when the officials actually did what so many football fans complain they do too much… protect the damn quarterback.

That's right, Hoge. It's every single week, and if I were the one who was tweeting about it, lord knows I would've thrown an expletive in there that starts with an “F” right before the word “week.” I mean, seriously guys, what's going on here? I understand it's not a good look to complain about officiating, and in no way am I suggesting that officials are colluding against the Bears or trying to get Justin Fields hurt… but I am suggesting large-scale incompetence from multiple officiating crews, which shouldn't necessarily be considered a “hot take” given what we saw happen in Dallas last night.

In what could be his final home game as a member of the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields has made a solid closing argument to return in 2024. With the Bears having clinched the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, general manager Ryan Poles will have a choice to either use that #1 pick to select the next QB1 in Chicago, or run it back with Fields, an emerging roster, a boatload of cap space, and whatever sort of bounty he can get in return for that #1 pick.