DJ Moore didn't have much to say about Luke Getsy's job performance, but that says it all

So let's just start here… the quote you're about to read, which was delivered by Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore after Chicago's season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers, is a much nicer take on Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy than I would provide. Yes, as the kids say, there is certainly a significant amount of “shade” thrown at Getsy here, but the “F” word that Moore used here is not the “F” word that I personally would use to describe Getsy's performance as the play-caller of my favorite football team.

“I think he’s fine,” DJ Moore said of Luke Getsy, per Sean Hammond of The Daily Herald. “You know, like I said, it just comes down to us being explosive on the offensive side. We got the players to do it. We got our QB to do it. Everything else, we just need to call the plays that put us in position to have explosives.”

I'll be honest, for a prominent Bears player to say “I think he's fine,” when asked about his offensive coordinator, that's actually more damning than me coming on here and typing “I think Luke Getsy has done a f****** terrible job as the Bears play-caller. “He's fine,” drips with understated disdain, while my profanity-laden take is rooted in pure anger and disgust that we Bears fans just can't have nice things.

Since coming to Chicago from Green Bay, Luke Getsy hasn't even shown occasional flashes of competency as a play-caller. He's been routinely mocked by fans and analysts — even Justin Fields made critical comments — and proven to have no feel for the craft whatsoever. There's not a more predictable play-caller in the league right now. Maybe he's a spectacular quarterback coach. Or maybe he just benefitted from coaching Aaron Rodgers, who at that point in his career probably didn't need too much coaching. I'll be honest, I don't know.

I do know however that if we're dishing out blame for why the Bears finished under .500 this year, the first name mentioned shouldn't be Matt Eberflus. It damn sure shouldn't be Justin Fields, who has absolutely earned the right to come back next season. The guy to blame is the one whose job performance was referred to as “fine,” by his best offensive player.