Sam Mendes will direct four Beatles biopics, one about each member, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

The Beatles will hit the big screen soon. Sam Mendes is set to direct biopics of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

That's right — there will be several biopics. Deadline is reporting that Mendes will direct four feature films, one on each of the Fab Four. Apple Corps. and the Beatles gave their life story and granted music rights for the films. McCartney and Starr, the two alive members of the band, gave their blessings as well as the families of Lennon and Harrison.

The idea was conceived by Mendes. Each film will be interconnected and feature the point of view of that respective band member. Sony will finance the films and distribute them in 2027.

“We went out to L.A. just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm,” Mendes told the outlet. “The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way.”

This forgoes the generic biopic formula that has been happening in Hollywood for years. Generally, biopics, even of bands, will give one movie to cover all bases. Mendes' vision allows for expanded stories of each member of the Fab Four.

Sam Mendes is known for directing films like American Beauty, Skyfall, and 1917. 1917 was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2020 His latest film, Empire of Light, received a Best Cinematography nomination.

The Beatles

Despite breaking up over five decades ago, the Beatles — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison — have lived on as one of the most iconic bands ever. They revolutionized music with their music.

It was inevitable that they would get the biopic treatment. Hopefully, Mendes' unique approach makes the most of their stories.