A lawsuit regarding Ana de Armas no-showing in the Beatles-inspired Yesterday film has been dismissed.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Universal won't be facing a lawsuit over Yesterday. The initial trailer for the film include Ana de Armas in it, but she wasn't in the final film.

“Unable to rely on fame of the actors playing Jack Malik or Ellie to maximize ticket and movie sales and rentals, Defendant consequently used Ms. De Armas’s fame, radiance and brilliance to promote the film by including her scenes in the movie trailers advertising Yesterday,” the complaint read.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson said on Monday that the plaintiffs couldn't pursue the proposed class action suit because they “didn't rely on alleged misrepresentations from the studio when making the decision to watch the film.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The suit came from Peter Michael Rosza and Conor Woulfe last year after seeing the Yesterday trailer and assuming de Armas would have a prominent role in the Beatles comedy.

This isn't the first time a trailer has featured cut shots. Remember the shot of all the heroes in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? It's understandable to be disappointed that de Armas is not in the film, but the court found that Woulfe lacked standing because his “injury is self-inflicted.” Turns out, he rented the film a second time on Google Play thinking that de Armas may appear in the director's cut.

Yesterday was a 2019 following a struggling musician, Jack Barth (Himesh Patel), who becomes the only person who can remember The Beatles. He then uses their songs to gain fame and becomes the biggest star in the world while living the biggest lie in the world. Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon also star in the film.