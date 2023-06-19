Pop star Bebe Rexha took to TikTok and Instagram to let her fans know she's doing okay after a shocking and hard to watch attack she endured on stage in New York City at her concert over the weekend.

Rexha was mid-song when a concert goer threw a cell phone at her on stage, hitting her hard in the face and sending her to the floor in shock and outrage. She was rushed off stage and the concert was forced to abruptly end.

The alleged assailant, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, has been arrested and charged with assault, according to New York police.

In her TikTok video reacting to the incident, Rexha posted herself singing her lyrics, “I'm good yeah I'm feeling alright.” The accompanying caption reads “I’m okay you guys.” But her face is severely bruised, with a bandage covering stitches she had to receive.

Concert goer Alex Chavez captured the disturbing incident on video and posted it to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Rexha was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour. As the New York police explained, they were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. The suspect was taken into custody immediately and arrested while emergency medical services removed Rexha to a hospital.

Bebe Rexha's TikTok and Instagram posts were welcome relief to her fans and anyone who saw the shocking incident on video. She has been receiving a steady stream of get-well wishes across social media.