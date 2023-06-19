Bebe Rexha performed in a concert in New York City this weekend. However, her show was interrupted when someone assaulted her with their cell phone. Chucking a cell phone at the singer's face, the attack abruptly stopped the performance and Rexha was rushed from the stage, according to TMZ.

At The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan, Bebe Rexha continued her tour called the Best F'n Night of My Life. There, someone in the crowd threw their phone, hitting her directly in the face. In a video, Rexha crumples to her knees and slumps over in pain. She was immediately given assistance and escorted off the stage. While being escorted to receive medical attention, Rexha, holding her face with one hand, waved to her fans with the other. The audience chanted her name in support.

According to reports, Rexha received three stitches to close her wound. As for her attacker, New York Police Department officers located and arrested the alleged culprit, Nicolas Malvagna. The assault charged was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon.

Fans also supported her online as well. Someone took to Twitter expressing their disgust: “Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that.”

Another expressed their worry for the I'm a Mess singer, “We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok.”