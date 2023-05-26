Bebe Rexha opened up about her experience with weight fluctuation in the public eye. Recently she went on The Jennifer Hudson show talking about her experience gaining weight. It hasn’t been easy for her, especially on top of her Polycisystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, per TooFab. It all started when she saw she was trending on TikTok for her weight gain.

“It’s one of the leading causes why women gain weight and are obese,” The I’m A Mess singer told Hudson. “I’ve literally jumped like 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive. And just show people love.”

Rexha admitted she broke her own rule, and many others’ rule, to not read comments about yourself. When she saw she was trending and why, she was hurt. “And the first thing up top was ‘Bebe Rexha weight gain. And I was like … listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory.”

She said she’s not upset that people know; she doesn’t really care. But she said that “when you see things like that, it does mess with your [mental health].” Even though she’s in the public eye, she reminded people to still recognize that what they’re saying has an impact. “You don’t know what somebody’s going through. So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we’re in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight.”