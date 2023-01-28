Becky Lynch is an Irish wrestler that is one of the most recognizable faces in the WWE. She held the Women’s Raw and Smackdown championships two and four times, respectively, and overall carries a ton of weight for the entire women’s division in WWE. Outside of the WWE, she is also an actress and someone that the company is proud to have representing them. She is popular with the fans and with advertisers, and for a fairly short time in the company, she became one of the faces of it. Now, all of this continued success, in and out of the ring, brought Lynch a devoted fanbase and, also, a much better financial situation than before. Let’s look into Becky Lynch’s net worth in 2023.

Becky Lynch’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $4 million

The estimation currently out for Becky Lynch’s net worth, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth, is around $4 million. Now, that is far away from the ballpark of the tens of millions her male counterparts are worth, but relative to her colleagues in the business, this is a fairly high number. Also, it can be said that this net worth estimate is before Lynch inevitably starts cashing in on her popularity through more mainstream opportunities in TV and movies. As of right now, with the majority of the net worth coming from the WWE, it is only the start for the talented Becky Lynch. Before we get to the future, let’s take a look at the past – here is how Becky Lynch came to this net worth and this position in life.

Lynch was born Rebecca Quin in Limerick, Ireland on the 30th of January, 1987. She had a tough childhood, as her parents separated around her first birthday. At home, she enjoyed sports and especially wrestling, which Becky watched with her brother Ricky. Unfortunately for her brother, he did not reach the same success in the industry as his sister, but he did try to create a name for himself. When it comes to education, she finished high school and enrolled in University College Dublin to study philosophy, history, and politics. However, she did not find herself there and dropped out. Lynch wanted to come back, but then, she got word that a wrestling school was opening in Ireland. Her decision was made.

In 2002, Becky Lynch and her brother started training and in three years, started to work for independent circuits, firstly in Canada. During her time in the independent circuit, Lynch traveled all around North America and Europe and even spent some time in Japan. As said previously, her brother was just not cut out for it, but Lynch persevered and ended up doing well for herself. Unfortunately, during a match in Germany in 2006, Becky Lynch suffered a tough head injury that had an immediate effect on her. Due to this injury, the Irish pro took a seven-year hiatus from wrestling, to recover and rethink her future in the business.

Thankfully, everything was okay and in 2013, Becky Lynch made her official, long-term comeback to the wrestling world. First, she was signed by the WWE and went to NXT, where she spent the next two years. In NXT, Lynch was not able to capture any titles, but her appearance and general wrestling ability were critically acclaimed and well-received by the fans. That meant that it was time to go to the main shows and it was there, right away, that Becky Lynch made a true impact.

In her almost eight-year career outside of NXT, Lynch has been groundbreaking at times. When she arrived first, together with Charlotte and Sasha Banks, it was a success right away, with the female wrestlers creating interesting storylines and really getting the best possible reception from the fans. It is generally accepted that her feud with Charlotte Flair was so good that it saved the scene for WWE, in the women’s division. Additionally, she has had some great gimmicks, such as The Man which debuted in 2018, and Big Time Becks in 2021. Overall, it has been a great career for the young wrestler and likely an even greater one as time goes on.

Outside of wrestling, Lynch has always wanted to be an actress. Despite still not making huge movies, which might await her if this trajectory of popularity keeps up in the WWE, she still had some roles that she could be proud of. She had a role on the WWE Studio’s produced The Marine 6 and appeared in Young Rock for the first episode of the third season. There is a huge improvement to be made, but Becky Lynch can reach the stars of any industry, if she keeps the hard work and commitment that got her here, to the success she has.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Becky Lynch’s net worth?