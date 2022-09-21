The end is near for one of the most heated college football rivalries in the nation. With the Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025, the Bedlam Series, which features the Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, is also coming to an end. Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy did not hold his feelings about it in a fiery rant Tuesday.

“The first thing is, we gotta — one — quit talking about it,” Gundy said ahead of Oklahoma State football meeting with Baylor on Saturday, per Will Backus of 247 Sports. “I mean, it’s over, right? Here’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna give you guys a chance to challenge me. I’m gonna state facts and if at any time I say something that is not a fact, you guys can stop me. I think that’s fair right. Isn’t that what we want?”

“OU’s officials were in negotiations with the SEC for months and months before anybody in this league or the conference knew about it. No objections? During those multi-billion dollar conversations, I wonder if Bedlam was ever brought up at that point, instead of the money. Bedlam is history,” the Oklahoma State football head coach added.

Clearly, Mike Gundy doesn’t want to hear anything about the looming death of the Bedlam Series and would rather just focus on leading Oklahoma State football to victories this season.

However, he can run but can’t hide from it, especially since Oklahoma State football will still be seeing the Sooners for the next few years until Oklahoma completes its transfer to the SEC.

Oklahoma State football also will be playing the Sooners in Stillwater in November, so Mike Gundy can expect to hear more about the Bedlam Series.

If anything, Oklahoma State is only 9-19-7 all-time in the Bedlam Series.