Bedlam Series vs. Oklahoma State destroyed thanks to Sooners’ SEC move

The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in college football is officially over due to conference realignment. The school’s athletic directors informed the Action Network that the teams would no longer play each other after Oklahoma football enters the SEC in 2025.

The rivalry is college football’s second longest rivalry, which has gone on since 1904. The teams have played 116 times, and for 112 years in a row.

“It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” Chad Weiberg, the Oklahoma State athletic director said. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma athletic director said, “Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings).”

Both school’s non-conference Power Five games are booked up for the next 15 years, according to the athletic directors. Oklahoma has home-and-homes against Michigan (2025-26), Nebraska (2029-30), Clemson (2035-36), and SMU (2023,2027). Oklahoma State has home-and-homes with Arizona State (2022-23), Arkansas (2024, 2027, 2032-33), Oregon (2025-26), Alabama (2028-29), Nebraska (2034-35) and Colorado (2036-37).

This is incredibly disappointing news for the college football landscape, and an indication of the future of the sport. Conference realignment has drastically changed college football and it’s having its impact on another historic rivalry, one of the oldest in the sport that is even older than the state of Oklahoma itself.

“It is disappointing (the series is ending). This is a part of the history of this state, is Bedlam,” Chad Weiberg said. “To think about that coming to an end or some lengthy pause, up until a year ago was almost unfathomable.”

This is not the only rivalry ending due to conference realignment. Other rivalries ending include Oklahoma-Nebraska, Texas-Texas A&M, Missouri-Kansas, Pitt-West Virginia, Nebraska-Missouri, Arkansas-Texas and Nebraska-Kansas.

“(Bedlam ending) is one of the consequences of OU’s decision (to join the SEC),” Chad Weiberg said of the Oklahoma State and Oklahoma football move. “It’s disappointing for the people of the state of Oklahoma.”

Conference realignment is having a tremendous impact on college football. Is it the best move for the sport? I certainly don’t think so. Too much talent is concentrated in too few conferences.

The conference realignment will bring on new rivalries, but the old histories and rivalries of college football, including the Bedlam series, will soon be over, and that is a disappointing causation that could be detrimental to the sport.