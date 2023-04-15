Beef star David Chloe has been called out online after a 2014 interview resurfaced of him seemingly describing raping a woman. Choe refuted the outrage from fans. He released a statement in 2014 declaring that he was “not a rapist” and that his comments were just “bad storytelling.”

In the 2014 podcast, which he cohosted Asa Akira, he himself a “successful rapist.”

Investigative journalist Aura Bogado shared the clip on Twitter and said: “According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as ‘a successful rapist.’”

In the conversation between Choe and cohost Asa Akira, he recounted a story about getting a massage from a woman named Rose, masturbating in front of her, and forcing her to perform oral sex on him until he ejaculated.

“You’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist right now, and the only way to get your d**k hard is rape,” Akira says in the episode. “Yeah,” Choe responds.

Back when the podcast episode first was released, Choe responded to the backlash from his “story.” He claimed that the story was untrue and “not a representation of [his] reality.”

“I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered,” Choe wrote in his 2014 statement.

Although Chloe previously commented that he was not a rapist and that the story was a fabrication, it still has left a sour taste in viewers’ mouths as they question why he was cast in Beef.

“Hours later and I’m still disturbed by that David Choe story. We really need to start vetting folks before casting them because my God. And I don’t care if he claims he made it up afterward,” one Twitter user wrote.

Chloe stars in Netflix and A24’s Beef which have gotten rave reviews since it was released last week on the streamer. The show received a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.