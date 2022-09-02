‘Been a different player’: Aaron Rodgers singing Sammy Watkins’ praises is music to Packers’ fans ears

In a Green Bay Packers wide receiver room where someone, anyone, is trying to stand out, Sammy Watkins has caught Aaron Rodgers’ eye. Rodgers spoke to reporters, singing Watkins’ praises in the process. Packers Wire has the details.

“I’ll tell you what: Every since the Saints practice, the first one, Sammy has been a different player,” said Rodgers. “He’s been super reliable. Every practice he’s made a bunch of plays. Today, made a bunch of plays again.”

Aaron Rodgers said that Sammy Watkins “has been a different player.” Rodgers called Watkins “reliable”, saying that all the former first-round pick has done is make a “bunch of plays.” That’s music to Packers fans’ ears.

The early road to replacing Davante Adams has been littered with bumps, as Rodgers has demanded more from rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. But it’s the veterans, like Watkins, Cobb and Allan Lazard, who will also need to do some of the heavy lifting.

It appears that- so far- Watkins is doing his part. The eight-year veteran is a far cry from the wideout who put up at least 900 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league.

However, the 29-year-old was at least serviceable in the past three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, even seeing as many as 90 targets from Patrick Mahomes back in 2019.

Watkins can still be a solid target for Aaron Rodgers. Maybe not the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was. But a “reliable” receiver, as the Packers star quarterback said.