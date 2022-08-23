RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver

Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready to play a big role in 2022. Rodgers has been seen having one-on-one lunches with rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and it appears the pair is forming a strong bond, according to Matt Schneidman.

Aaron Rodgers said he tries to have 1-on-1 lunches with teammates he hasn’t yet connected with. Has had a couple with Romeo Doubs since Rodgers said he wanted to learn his story. Sometimes Rodgers sits alone just to see who approaches. Devonte Wyatt has multiple times to chat. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 22, 2022

The purpose of the lunches is for Rodgers to connect with teammates with whom he’s not very familiar. Naturally, that means Rodgers will be sitting down with various rookies in order to build a bond. Since his lunch with Doubs, however, the pair have reportedly had a couple more one-on-one sitdowns, which has Packers fans hopeful that Doubs will be a key factor on offense in 2022.

It’s been well reported just how impressive Doubs has been throughout training camp and the preseason, and to see Rodgers is potentially taking an added interest in the young receiver should have Packers fans fired up.

Aaron Rodgers and Romeo Doubs are lunch buddies pic.twitter.com/yLXmXH2qER — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 23, 2022

The expectation after the draft was that Christian Watson would be the team’s top rookie receiver, and while that’s still entirely plausible, it’s been Doubs turning heads around the organization. Seeing the young receiver get some private one-on-one time with Rodgers bodes well for the two developing chemistry quickly.

With just a few weeks until the regular season kicks off, it’s beginning to appear as if Doubs has the best chance of becoming a key cog in Green Bay’s offense in 2022, based on the reports of an emerging friendship between himself and Aaron Rodgers.