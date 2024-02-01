Fans of the first Beetlejuice will enjoy the title of the sequel, which gives a knowing wink to a popular character trait from the original.

As anticipation continues to build for the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic Tim Burton film Beetlejuice, Warner Bros. threw fans a bone by announcing the title to the follow-up on social media, which is due out later this year in September.

In a clever nod to Beetlejuice's infamous calling card, the sequel will be titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Fans of the original will recall that in order for Beetlejuice to be summoned and appear before you, his name has to be said three times. This title release nicely teases the fact that Beetlejuice is almost here, while also offering up a built-in opportunity to make this series into a trilogy at some point in the future.

The poster for the film also highlights the release date of September 6, 2024 with the tagline “The wait is almost over.” And Warner Bros. UK included a foreboding caption in the post, “Dare you to say it again.”

Not much is known about the plot to the sequel other than that it will re-team Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara from the original cast. The sequel's cast will also add star of Tim Burton's breakout Netflix series Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, along with Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

There was talk of the new Beetlejuice release moving back to a Christmas release date after delays in production caused by the writers' and actors' strikes last year, but Tim Burton announced late last year on Instagram that the picture had finished filming and it seems the film is still on track to make its release date.

As for what happens when Beetlejuice‘s name is said three times in this go-around, we'll just have to wait and see.