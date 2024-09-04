It is surprising to report that neither Jenna Ortega nor Michael Keaton are the MVP of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Heck, it is not even other returning stars like Winona Ryder or Catherine O'Hara. Instead, it is Willem Dafoe, who plays a ghost detective and steals the show.

Picking up over three decades after the events of the first movie, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) has sold out and hosts Ghost House, the ghost-hunting equivalent of Ellen. Meanwhile, her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), resents her for it.

At least some things remain the same. Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) is still making her “art,” always seeking inspiration, even out of the worst tragedies. Her husband, Charles (Jeffrey Jones), passes away at the beginning in a strange stop-motion sequence.

While tragedies usually bring families together, the death of Charles Deetz turns Lydia's life upside down. She is not only dealing with her rebellious daughter, but she is also balancing her relationship with the manipulative Rory (Justin Theroux).

Everything is further complicated when Astrid begins taking an interest in the model town in the attic. This results in Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) being called on once again.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review

By no means is Burton's 1988 Beetlejuice a great movie. Its zaniness made it unique, but its sequel suffers from some of the same problems as the original.

The sequel takes a long time to get going. Once it kicks into gear, it soars. In the first Beetlejuice movie, the title character is not even shown until the back end of it.

That kind of pacing works for a 90-minute romp. It is a similar approach taken by Christopher Nolan with Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight. Less can be more, especially with a character as over-the-top as Beetlejuice. At least the first glimpse of him comes about 20 minutes into the sequel.

But in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it mostly takes place in the real world. This is disappointing, as technological advances make the Afterlife an exciting place to revisit. The OG movie has its charm, but imagine if those sandworms were realistic.

Unfortunately, there is not enough done in the Afterlife. Perhaps Burton wanted to avoid nostalgia trips — as most of the scenes that take place six feet under are familiar to fans of the original. Either way, it feels like a waste to not utilize it more, especially when it looks so good.

The biggest thing Burton should get credit for is how the sequel looks. There is a heavy dose of CGI but also a fair amount of practical effects. This is what made Alien: Romulus bearable to watch, and ditto for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

A wasted talent

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is stacked. Not only do Keaton, O'Hara, and Ryder return from the previous, but newcomers like Ortega, Theroux, and Dafoe join the fun.

Another newcomer is Monica Bellucci, who stars as Betelgeuse's ex-wife, Delores, who sucks the life out of poor souls and viewers alike with her performance. It is not all her fault — Delores is hardly in the movie — but she adds nothing to the sequel. Why cast Bellucci in it if she is present for five minutes?

Most of the sequel's story retreads familiar beats with new wrapping paper. Delores' presence feels like a desperate attempt from writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar to add something new to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Very similar to the original

You usually take after the people you spend the most time with (your parents). Astrid's story arc resembles Lydia's from the first movie.

Family parallels are a great touch to any franchise movie. Given that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is coming over three decades after its predecessor, the logical next step for Lydia was to have a daughter. Astrid gives Lydia the same headaches she gave to her stepmother, Delia (something she is quick to remind her).

Maybe that is what Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's purpose is — to reintroduce it to a new generation. To that end, it is successful. But Burton's sequel plays it way too safe.

There is one big swing that somewhat works, more so for its implications than its impact on the story, but otherwise, the sequel has no reason to exist (not even to set up another one).

Jenna Ortega and the Wednesday reunion

Co-writers Gough and Miller co-created Wednesday for Netflix, which Burton produces and Ortega stars in. For better or worse, that collaboration continues with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

No shade to their writing abilities, but Ortega may need a break from the duo after this movie. While she has shown her range with her performances in The Fallout, You, X, and Scream, Ortega feels stuck in a loop of playing the quick-witted, smart-ass teenager.

Her performance in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is similar to her roles in Wednesday and Miller's Girl. That schtick can only go so far, and it stinks even more when she has shown to be capable of more.

That said, Burton made a smart move by pairing Ortega with Ryder. Years ago, Ryder walked so Ortega could run. When they share the screen, they have a believable mother-teenage daughter bon. If only the movie leaned into it even more than it does.

The real MVP

Even more so than Ortega and Ryder's chemistry, Willem Dafoe steals the show in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He plays Wolf Jackson, a ghost detective but, more importantly, a B-movie action star.

Dafoe is perfect in everything he plays, but his performance as Wolf is the highlight of the movie. Wolf is an okay detective, but his previous movie career deserves a spin-off. Judging by the posters in his office, he was somewhere in between Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry and Jason Statham in his various action roles.

His mannerisms are hilarious — his assistant hands him a new coffee cup to dramatically crush when upset. The delusional ex-movie star is a delicate tight-rope; you do not want to seem too pretentious playing the part. Luckily, Dafoe finds the soft spot and delivers the best performance in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Should you watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

There is no doubt that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a successful legacy sequel. It will bind the older fans with a new generation of prospective fans.

Plus, it will appease those who are endeared to the original. Burton fits in enough references without being too ham-fisted about it. Considering the state of Hollywood, that is an impressive feat. The iconic hallways are seen, as is the Handbook for the Recently Deceased.

It certainly has its fair share of flaws. The early part of the movie is a snooze-fest before it picks up in the third act. But once it does, it delivers the kind of fun a legacy sequel should.

Grade: C+

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released on September 6.