The second trailer for Beetlejuice 2 (aka Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) has arrived and showcases Jenna Ortega's Astrid Deetz.

It begins with Astrid being bullied by some of her classmates. She quickly retorts, “When you're all driving carpool and banging your Pilates instructors to fill the empty voids in your life, we'll see who gets the last laugh.”

While hanging out with one of her friends, she reluctantly reveals her mother is Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). “She's a legend!” her friend exclaims.

Can the living and dead co-exist?

The trailer then cuts to Lydia, who is pondering whether or not the living and dead can co-exist. Michael Keaton's Betelgeuse is shown saying, “Now's my chance,” as he stares into her portrait on his desk.

It is made clear that Astrid does not believe in the afterlife and ghosts. “Ghosts aren't real. Only gullible people believe that kind of crap,” she says.

Lydia needs to call on Betelgeuse to help her save her daughter. The two then team up to save Astrid. Glimpses of the movie's set pieces and Willem Dafoe's afterlife detective character are shown. Betelgeuse even “spills his guts” out to Lydia.

Monica Bellucci's Delores, Betelgeuse's ex-wife, angrily confronts him at the end. It is unknown what he did to upset her, but he looks shocked at the sight of her.

What is Beetlejuice 2 about?

Beetlejuice 2 picks up over three decades after the original movie. The Deetz family is now back living in Winter River after Charles Deetz passes away.

Astrid is a rebellious teenager and causes Lydia's life to spiral. She discovers a portal to the afterlife in the attic of an old motel. She opens the portal by saying Betelgeuse's name three times against her mother's warnings.

Returning from the first movie are Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. They play Betelgeuse, Lydia Deetz, and Delia Deetz, respectively.

The new cast is headlined by Jenna Ortega, who was the focal point of the second Beetlejuice 2 trailer. Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Arthur Conti, and Burn Gorman also star in the movie.

Tim Burton returns to direct Beetlejuice 2. The script was co-written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who developed the story along with Seth Grahame-Smith.

In 1988, the first Beetlejuice movie was released. It follows a recently deceased couple who cannot leave their house after becoming ghosts. That is when they contact Betelgeuse to attempt to scare away the new homeowners.

Tim Burton also directed the first movie. However, it was the late Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren who wrote the script.

It was a modest hit at the box office. Beetlejuice made nearly $75 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The sequel has higher expectations, given the star power involved.

This is not the first collaboration between Burton and Ortega, either. Burton is one of the executive producers of Wednesday, which Ortega stars in, and directed the first four episodes of it. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar also created that series and are co-showrunners.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released on September 6.