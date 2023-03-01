We know New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has become world famous for his hard coaching style and attention to detail. Belichick probably doesn’t become a six-time Super Bowl winner without coaching hard and checking every box.

Apparently, it’s not just players for the Patriots who get to see Bill Belichick in all of his glory. The tough coaching extends to the East-West Shrine Bowl, and according to Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, no stone is left unturned.

“Man (Belichick) don’t play,” Thomas said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

The story Thomas told to media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis stems from an occurrence at a practice during Shrine Bowl week. The team was going through punt drills, when Belichick stopped the session to get on the gunners for a bad rep. Judging off of Thomas’ comment, he was a little shocked to see how serious Belichick was.

This could go two ways for a player preparing for the NFL Draft. If he has the attitude that said he feels things will be easy at the pro level, getting coaching from one of the most successful ones to ever do it could be what’s needed to shock them back to reality. Nothing would work like seeing a player on special teams get yelled at.

On the other hand, it could make a player not want to come to New England, if the team was interested. Said player might want to be with someone who is a little more laid back, and Belichick probably wouldn’t fit that description.

Maybe Thomas liked the hard coaching, and after the Shrine Bowl, he would know what to expect if he was drafted by the Patriots.