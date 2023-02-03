Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.

Instead of heeding Belichick’s words, Tom Brady and the Patriots decided the unbeaten season was important to them and that they ‘had to check’ their head coach. Here’s what Bruschi had to say, per Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

#Patriots legend @TedyBruschi shared an interesting story on ESPN about their undefeated 2007 season Mid-season, Bill Belichick told the team to move on from the idea of going unbeaten after a close game but @TomBrady, Tedy and others "Had to check Belichick" in order to go 16-0 pic.twitter.com/EO9dGdV0JB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

“It was one of the times you check Bill Belichick. You pull him off the bus and you tell him, wait a second, this is something we actually want to achieve and we want to go undefeated. So, fix your message because we know what we’re about to do. Tom was leading that charge. We’re in captain’s meetings talking about ‘Don’t rest us’, ‘don’t pull us out.”

After a narrow Patriots win, Bruschi said that Belichick essentially told his players to give up on the pursuit of perfection.

Tom Brady wasn’t having it.

Patriots players, powered by “the addiction that was Tom Brady”, told Belichick that they were still going to push for the unbeaten season and that they didn’t want to be rested in the season’s final game.

Tom Brady, who was in a constant chase for the next victory or championship, would not be denied by Belichick in the pursuit of perfection.

While the Giants eventually bested the Patriots in the Super Bowl, perhaps the first great challenge to the perfect season came by the team’s own head coach.

Luckily, Tom Brady was up for the challenge.