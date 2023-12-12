Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity is partnering up with Chris Hemsworth's Wild State for scripted projects.

Artists Equity founders Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and RedBird Capital Partners Gerry Cardinale have partnered with Chris Hemsworth's Wild State for film and TV scripted projects, Deadline reported.

Hemsworth's Wild State with producing partner Ben Grayson will continue its partnership with National Geographic for unscripted projects separately.

Artists Equity co-founder Affleck said, “We are excited to formally announce our deal with Chris, Ben, and his team at Wild State. This strategic partnership embodies the core foundation upon which Artists Equity was built – creator empowerment and ownership. We look forward to collaborating with Wild State as we expand our reach in storytelling.”

Hemsworth and Grayson added in a statement, “As long-time fans of Affleck and Damon, the idea that we could join forces with them on select projects is something special. What they and the team at Artists Equity have already accomplished via their knowledge, talent, and unique approach to filmmaking is staggering and are perfect partners for what we are building at Wild State.”

In November 2022, Affleck and Damon launched Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners. The company's financial model is give performance-based incentives to both creators and the crew in order to build a creative-friendly environment. The production company's first film was Air, which followed the origin story of one of the most iconic shoe lines in history, Air Jordan.

The film was released worldwide in April through Amazon MGM. Air has two Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actor Motion Picture or Comedy for Matt Damon. The movie was directed by Affleck and is currently streaming on Prime Video. Air recently received Gotham Awards' Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute award.

Affleck & Damon's Artists Equity & Hemsworth's Wild State: a quick overview

Artists Equity has an upcoming Doug Liman-directed film, The Instigators, starring Damon and Casey Affleck, partnering with Apple Original Films. Ben Affleck co-produces it with Damon. The movie follows the story of two thieves who go on the run, all the while dragging their therapist. Joining Damon and Casey Affleck are Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman and Jack Harlow.

In September 2022, Hemsworth launched Wild State with Grayson. Its first film is the Netflix movie Extraction 2, the sequel to the Hemsworth-starred 2020 action hit. The Russo brothers' AGBO company co-produced the movie. A third installment is currently in the works.

Wild State also produced the six-part documentary series created by Darren Aronofsky, Limitless. It currently streams on Disney+ and features Hemsworth in episodes where he discovers different way human have sought to increase their health or prolong their lives. One episode has the Furiosa actor take a plunge in the Arctic . Another episode had him fast for long periods of time. Wild State's past collaborations with Disney+ was the documentary special Shark Beach.