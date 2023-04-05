Jack Harlow‘s acting debut hasn’t even been released yet, but that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old rapper from receiving other roles as he will round out the cast of Apple Original Films‘ upcoming film, The Instigators.

Deadline exclusively reported that Harlow will join an all-star cast made up of Matt Damon; Casey Affleck; Hong Chau (coming off a Best Supporting Actress nod at the Oscars); Paul Walter Houser; Ving Rhames; Ron Perlman; Alfred Molina; and Michael Stuhlbarg. The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman is set to direct a script written by Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill) and Casey Affleck.

As the Deadline report phrased it, The Instigators “follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.” It’s unknown the roles that each of the talented actors is playing, let alone Harlow. More specific details should come as the film gets deeper into its production.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who recently worked together on Air, will produce the film through their company, Artists Equity. Jeff Robinov and John Graham will also produce through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through The Walsh Company.

Jack Harlow’s acting debut will come in the form of an upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump for Hulu. That film is set to premiere on the streamer next month on May 19 and will see Harlow star alongside Sinqua Walls and the late Lance Reddick. However, most likely know Harlow for his music, and he’s coming off of three nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.