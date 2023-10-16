Ben Affleck's Air movie will receive the first-ever Gotham Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at this year's Gotham Awards.

The actor's sports dramedy, Air, about legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's Nike deal, will be awarded, according to Variety.

This year's tribute award was created for the ceremony to help recognize icons in our culture and filmmakers who bring those icon's stories to the big screen. The visionaries behind the Jordan partnership will be honored with The Gotham and celebrate Affleck's film.

Ben Affleck's Air

“Both gripping and hilarious, ‘Air' is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives,” said Jeffrey Sharp, who is the executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

“By capturing the dramatic story behind the most monumental partnership in the history of sports marketing, the film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks. We are privileged to honor the story behind a legend and the ‘Air' team who brought that story to life with the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute,” Sharp added.

Air is set in 1984 and tells the story behind the partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's basketball division, which was struggling at the time. It goes into how Air Jordan disrupted the industry. It starred Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans.

The Gothams is scheduled for Nov. 27 in New York. It will be the first event since the organization removed the $25 million budget cap.

All this said, Affleck also has starred as Batman, so winning a Gotham seems suitable for him.