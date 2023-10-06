Chris Hemsworth, the renowned “Thor” actor, has undergone a significant transformation in his lifestyle after discovering that he is at a high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease later in life, according to PageSix. The revelation came to light while he was filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, “Limitless,” in late 2022.

Hemsworth, at the age of 40, has decided to make crucial adjustments to his daily routine to reduce the risk and incorporate more mindfulness and solitude into his life. Although he has been consistent with his exercise regimen for years to maintain his physical shape for movie roles, he now emphasizes the importance of taking time for oneself without external distractions.

The actor has introduced mindfulness practices into his daily routine, including meditation and breathwork, often during sauna and ice bath sessions. Hemsworth's favorite form of mindfulness work involves physical activities that force him to be fully present, such as surfing.

Recognizing the significance of sleep in strengthening his mind, Hemsworth has adopted a more consistent approach to sleep. He limits screen time an hour before bedtime and devotes time to reading before sleep. Additionally, he focuses on detaching from every thought and observing the mental noise whenever possible, allowing him to step back from internal chatter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth's awareness of his Alzheimer's risk arose from genetic testing conducted during the filming of “Limitless.” The results revealed that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which is associated with a heightened risk of Alzheimer's disease. According to the test, he is eight to ten times more likely to develop the condition in the future.