Ben Affleck has over-the-top praise for Michael B. Jordan and his Creed III physique.

In a clip from Variety's signature Actors on Actors series, Michael B. Jordan is praised for his physical physique in Creed III by Ben Affleck.

“People don't understand”

“People don't understand the level of difficulty that you add to a job [when you have that physique],” Affleck began. “Because people don't look like that walking around. You can't look like that physique — that's a built-up thing that you train to, bring your sugar and carbs down, you get to this moment and to sustain that is so draining.

“You're cranky, you're depressed, you're deprived, and I was like, you held onto that through that movie,” he continued. “It must've made it twice as hard when you're like, ‘Godd**n, I want a f**king burger.'”

At least Jordan, a foodie, treated himself after the Creed III production. “People that know me, they know I love food,” he quipped.

Michael B. Jordan produced, directed, and starred in Creed III. It was his third installment in the series but his first swing at directing one of the films. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors starred alongside Jordan in the film.

It follows Adonis Creed (Jordan) as he is ready to retire. But it's at this time when a childhood friend, Dame (Majors), resurfaces.

Ben Affleck is a two-time Oscar winner. He won Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for Good Will Hunting and Argo, respectively. Affleck got his big break by starring in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused as Fred O'Bannion. He starred in Chasing Amy, Gone Girl, The Way Back, The Last Duel, and The Tender Bar.

He also went into the franchise machine by starring in the DCEU (now DCU). Affleck played the shared universe's Bruce Wayne/Batman in several films. Earlier this year, he directed and starred in Air, a film about the origins of Air Jordan. Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Waynes, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, and Viola Davis also starred in the film.