Ben Shelton's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. How much did you earn when you were 20 years old? If you ask Ben Shelton, a lot, and now at 20 years old, he will continue to see his wealth boom as he continues to succeed in tennis.

Ben Shelton's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

Ben Shelton is the future of American tennis, coming a long way to make a name for himself this year. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, according to TheSportsRush.

Ben Shelton was born Oct. 9, 2002, and is a professional tennis player from the United States. As a child, Shelton didn't want to pursue tennis and instead played football. Despite both of his parents being involved in the game of tennis, they didn't pressure him to play. At the age of 12, Shelton finally began playing tennis under the tutelage of his father, Bryan Shelton, who was a college tennis coach and former ATP player.

Bryan Shelton was a successful player in his own right, winning the ACC singles championship in 1985 and the doubles championship in 1986. He also won the United States Amateur Championships in 1985. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 1993. Bryan Shelton would go on to win two singles titles in his career and lost in the mixed doubles final at the 1992 French Open

Ben Shelton's early career

After a successful junior career where he peaked at No. 3 in the 18-year-old division of the USTA, Shelton committed to playing for the Florida Gators. He shone in his sophomore year, going 37-5 in singles and winning the NCAA Singles Championship.

Shelton finished the year as the No. 1 singles player in the ITA rankings and was named the ITA Player of the Year. He was prepared to return to Florida for his junior year in 2023 but turned professional after the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Shelton reached a career-high in the ATP singles ranking, getting to No. 35 on May 8, 2023. He also excels in doubles, reaching a ranking of No. 80 and winning the Junior National doubles championship in 2016. Shelton made his professional debut in 2021 at the U.S. Open.

Ben Shelton's prize money

Shelton has earned around $1.4 million in career prize money since 2021. He has struggled in 2023, holding a match record of 12-20.

However, his fortunes changed at the 2023 U.S. Open when Shelton advanced to the semifinal against Novak Djokovic. Shelton is now guaranteed to earn at least 775,000 with a loss in the semifinal. However, he could earn either $3 million or $1.5 million in the final with an upset victory over Djokovic.

Ben Shelton's endorsements

While Shelton is new to the ATP tour, he has already garnered attention and fame. This fame will increase even more after his showing at the U.S. Open, and you will see him showing up in more endorsements. He is currently sponsored by the equipment company Yonex and uses the Yonex EZONE 98 tennis racquet.

Shelton is also signed with “On”, a Swiss clothing and shoe company. “On” is notably endorsed by Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer. Federer invested in the company following his split with Nike. Shelton previously wore New Balance shoes and clothing, but understandably jumped at the chance to endorse Federer's brand.

There's simply no other way to put it: The sky's the limit for Ben Shelton. In just his third U.S. Open, Shelton will have the opportunity to knock off one of the greatest tennis players in history. Were you surprised by Ben Shelton's net worth in 2023, and how high will it climb?